SCBAP endorses decisions of National Security Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) fully endorsed and approved the decisions taken during the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held yesterday.

A press note issued here says, "We view these decisions as the proper response to warmongering neighbors and imperative to uphold national dignity. We call upon the Federal government to call all parties meeting at earliest so as to send even stronger message of national and political unity".

This Association further viewed that following the unfortunate incident of Pahalgam, unilateral and premature rhetoric by the Indian state has unnecessarily escalated the tensions between the two countries, which rightly prompted the NSC to meet and issue a stern response.

Needless to mention, terrorism in it's all its forms and manifestations, anywhere in the world must be condemned.

‘We want to assert that the baseless and false accusations against the state of Pakistan, that too without any concrete evidence, hold no relevance in the eyes of law and international community, hence, should be simply disregarded. We hope that a better sense will soon prevail on the other side of the border’.

‘Let there be no illusions, in case of any misadventure, a befitting response will be inevitable for which purpose this Association, along with the entire nation, stands side by side with its armed forces’.