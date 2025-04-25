Open Menu

SCBAP Endorses Decisions Of National Security Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM

SCBAP endorses decisions of National Security Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) fully endorsed and approved the decisions taken during the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held yesterday.

A press note issued here says, "We view these decisions as the proper response to warmongering neighbors and imperative to uphold national dignity. We call upon the Federal government to call all parties meeting at earliest so as to send even stronger message of national and political unity".

This Association further viewed that following the unfortunate incident of Pahalgam, unilateral and premature rhetoric by the Indian state has unnecessarily escalated the tensions between the two countries, which rightly prompted the NSC to meet and issue a stern response.

Needless to mention, terrorism in it's all its forms and manifestations, anywhere in the world must be condemned.

‘We want to assert that the baseless and false accusations against the state of Pakistan, that too without any concrete evidence, hold no relevance in the eyes of law and international community, hence, should be simply disregarded. We hope that a better sense will soon prevail on the other side of the border’.

‘Let there be no illusions, in case of any misadventure, a befitting response will be inevitable for which purpose this Association, along with the entire nation, stands side by side with its armed forces’.

Recent Stories

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

2 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

2 hours ago
 Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

2 hours ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

6 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

20 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

21 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

21 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

21 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

21 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan