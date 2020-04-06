UrduPoint.com
SCBAP Establishes Corona Relief Fund For Deserving Lawyers

Sumaira FH 51 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

SCBAP establishes Corona Relief Fund for deserving lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Supreme Court Bar Association on Monday setup "Corona Relief Fund" to help and support deserving and vulnerable Members of Bar Association in ongoing pandemic Coronavirus.

President, SCBAP, Syed Qalb-e-Hassan, during the meeting of 22nd Executive Committee (SCBAP), had setup Corona Relief Fund for those members who were in dire need of pecuniary assistance due to ongoing situation.

They may submit written application in Hcad office(Islamabad) or at Provincial Registry Branch offices SCBAP i.c. Quetta, Karachi, Lahore & Peshawar or through email at info@sebap.com.

The press release issued by SCBAP stated that in view of the respect and dignity of the respectable members, standards of confidentiality would be maintained.

May Allah bless all Worthy Members with good health and peace of mind, it added.

