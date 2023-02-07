SCBAP expresses solidarity over devastating earthquake in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Abid S. Zuberi President, Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, Secretary and the members of the 25th Executive Committee of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBAP) were deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkiye's southeastern province of Maras.

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to those who lost their loved ones to the catastrophe; and pray that those martyred in the earthquake may receive the highest rank in Jannah (Aameen)," read the press release issued by SCBAP.

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan, and the Pakistani nation stand in solidarity with our brethren in this difficult time and have no doubt that the Turkish nation will overcome the devastating effect of this calamity with their characteristic resilience, it added.