UrduPoint.com

SCBAP Expresses Solidarity Over Devastating Earthquake In Turkey

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 12:10 AM

SCBAP expresses solidarity over devastating earthquake in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Abid S. Zuberi President, Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, Secretary and the members of the 25th Executive Committee of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBAP) were deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkiye's southeastern province of Maras.

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to those who lost their loved ones to the catastrophe; and pray that those martyred in the earthquake may receive the highest rank in Jannah (Aameen)," read the press release issued by SCBAP.

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan, and the Pakistani nation stand in solidarity with our brethren in this difficult time and have no doubt that the Turkish nation will overcome the devastating effect of this calamity with their characteristic resilience, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Supreme Court May

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as one of the world’s top lite ..

11 minutes ago
 Human fraternity is the best way for international ..

Human fraternity is the best way for international understanding and cooperation ..

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

12 minutes ago
 Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquak ..

Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquake in Turkey - Russia's Rosatom

20 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff in electricity bills illegal

20 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the history of places of worship in ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.