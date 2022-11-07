UrduPoint.com

SCBAP Hails Justice Minallah's Elevation To SC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan on Monday welcomed the recommended elevation of Justice Athar Minallah to the Apex Court and the appointment of Justice Aamer Farooq as the new Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court as cleared by the Parliamentary Committee on the appointment of Judges.

Whilst the SCBA maintained its stance that elevation to the Supreme Court must be made on the basis of seniority until an objective criteria for elevation on merits was formulated, read the press release issued by SCBAP.

The SCBAP expressed its concern on the proceedings of the Parliamentary Committee whereby it had deferred the recommended elevation of Justice Shahid Waheed of the Honorable Lahore High Court and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi of the Honourable High Court of Sindh to the Apex Court for further consideration.

