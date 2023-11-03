Open Menu

SCBAP Issues Appreciation Letter To Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 06:08 PM

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has issued a letter of appreciation to senior lawyer, Syed Sibtain Akhtar Bokhari, for his services rendered to the noble cause of human rights in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has issued a letter of appreciation to senior lawyer, Syed Sibtain Akhtar Bokhari, for his services rendered to the noble cause of human rights in the country.

The letter was given by SCBA Secretary & Executive Member Muqtadir Akhtar Shabbir and M Saim Chaudhry at a function, held here on Friday.

Sibtain Akhtar Bokhari has been providing service for humanitarian causes for the past 30 years. The decision of issuing the appreciation letter was approved by all SCBA executive members.

Previously, a shield was awarded to the senior lawyer for the first time in the history of LHCBA to a lawyer in recognition of his services in 1996. He also received a gold medal from the former Chief Justice of Pakistan through Pakistan Bar Council in 1998. In 2001, the former Prime Minister Tony Blair invited Bokhari to 10 Downing Street London and appreciated his efforts.

