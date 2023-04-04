SCBAP pays tribute to Shaheed ZA Bhutto on his 44th death anniversary

Barrister Abid S. Zuberi, President, Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, Secretary, Muhammad Shakeel-ur-Rehman Khan Addl. Secretary and the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan(SCBAP) have paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 44th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Barrister Abid S. Zuberi, President, Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, Secretary, Muhammad Shakeel-ur-Rehman Khan Addl. Secretary and the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan(SCBAP) have paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 44th death anniversary.

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a barrister and served as the fourth President and later as the ninth Prime Minister of the country. He was the founding chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP).

While paying homage to Shaheed Bhutto, the President said that he was the main architect of the 1973 Constitution which laid the foundation towards parliamentary democracy. He was also the founder of the country's nuclear program.

The President said that he was an exceptional and charismatic leader who set topmost standards in politics based on self-esteem, truthfulness and integrity and all his life, he struggled for upholding rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution and for intensification of the democratic values and the rights of downtrodden people of the country. He was a symbol of judicious, democratic and liberal Pakistan, said the President.

In the end, the President said that the legacy of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto will be remembered by the masses for all times to come for his character, struggle and extraordinary leadership qualities." May Allah Almighty rest his soul in peace. Ameen.