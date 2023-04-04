Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

SCBAP Pays Tribute To Shaheed ZA Bhutto On His 44th Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 08:26 PM

SCBAP pays tribute to Shaheed ZA Bhutto on his 44th death anniversary

Barrister Abid S. Zuberi, President, Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, Secretary, Muhammad Shakeel-ur-Rehman Khan Addl. Secretary and the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan(SCBAP) have paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 44th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Barrister Abid S. Zuberi, President, Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, Secretary, Muhammad Shakeel-ur-Rehman Khan Addl. Secretary and the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan(SCBAP) have paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 44th death anniversary.

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a barrister and served as the fourth President and later as the ninth Prime Minister of the country. He was the founding chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP).

While paying homage to Shaheed Bhutto, the President said that he was the main architect of the 1973 Constitution which laid the foundation towards parliamentary democracy. He was also the founder of the country's nuclear program.

The President said that he was an exceptional and charismatic leader who set topmost standards in politics based on self-esteem, truthfulness and integrity and all his life, he struggled for upholding rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution and for intensification of the democratic values and the rights of downtrodden people of the country. He was a symbol of judicious, democratic and liberal Pakistan, said the President.

In the end, the President said that the legacy of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto will be remembered by the masses for all times to come for his character, struggle and extraordinary leadership qualities." May Allah Almighty rest his soul in peace. Ameen.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Supreme Court Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Nuclear Pakistan Peoples Party May All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

World Bank President Says Not Worried About Reserv ..

World Bank President Says Not Worried About Reserve Status of US Dollar

5 minutes ago
 Copenhagen Expects Ratification of Sweden's NATO B ..

Copenhagen Expects Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid to Be Completed by July

5 minutes ago
 US Summons Russian Ambassador Regarding Arrest of ..

US Summons Russian Ambassador Regarding Arrest of WSJ Reporter Gershkovich - Rep ..

5 minutes ago
 Media Flocks to Trump Tower as ex-President Prepar ..

Media Flocks to Trump Tower as ex-President Prepares to Appear in Court

5 minutes ago
 One dead, many hurt as Dutch train hits crane

One dead, many hurt as Dutch train hits crane

5 minutes ago
 NA voices full support to govt in bringing politic ..

NA voices full support to govt in bringing political, economic stability

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.