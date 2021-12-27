UrduPoint.com

SCBAP Pays Tribute To SMBB On Her 14th Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:30 PM

SCBAP pays tribute to SMBB on her 14th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :President, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon has paid tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, (the first lady and twice democratically elected Premier of a Muslim country), on her 14th death anniversary.

While paying homage to Shaheed Mohtarma, he said that she was an exceptional and charismatic leader who set topmost standards in politics based on self-esteem, truthfulness and integrity. All her life, she struggled for upholding rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution and for intensification of the democratic values.

She had always manifested the soft image of Pakistan.

She was a symbol of judicious, democratic and liberal Pakistan and had shown the courage and valor against those who opted to resort to extremism and perhaps that is the reason for which she was assassinated, the President opined.

In the end, Muhammad Ahsan called upon the entire political elite that time has come to adhere to the guidelines and vision set by the Shaheed Mohtarma to accomplish the dream of true democratic Pakistan based on the values of ethics and morality. She will be remembered by the masses for all times to come for her character, struggle and extraordinary leadership qualities.

