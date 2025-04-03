Open Menu

SCBAP President Meets BNP-Mengal Leader To Address Balochistan Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, held talks with Sardar Akhtar Mengal, head of Balochistan National Party BNP-Mengal, in a remote area of Mastung to discuss ongoing situation in Balochistan.

The BNP-Mengal party chairman was joined by former senator Sana Ullah Baloch and Barrister Javad, while the President of SCBAP was accompanied by Muhammad Ishaq Notezai, the Vice President of Balochistan.

According to a press release, BNP-Mengal, explained their stance on the situation and reiterated their constitutional right to demonstrate and presented their demands.

During the meeting, Sardar Akhtar Mengal disclosed that a committee representing the Balochistan government had reached out to them. He alleged that it soon became apparent that the committee was lacking mandate required for substantive negotiations.

The BNP-Mengal demanded the release of preventive detainees and withdrawal of detention orders as done in Sindh, official permission to protest in Islamabad.

The SCBAP president emphasized that peaceful protest and dialogue are constitutional rights, demanded Federal and provincial governments to form an authoritative committee for meaningful negotiations. Both sides agreed on further discussions to resolve the crisis democratically.

Finally, the President SCBAP requested that the leadership of BNP-Mengal outline a strategy to reach an acceptable resolution to the ongoing issues. Both sides agreed to hold further meetings, with the President SCBAP vowing to do everything in his power to resolve the issues at hand.

