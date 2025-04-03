SCBAP President Meets BNP-Mengal Leader To Address Balochistan Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, held talks with Sardar Akhtar Mengal, head of Balochistan National Party BNP-Mengal, in a remote area of Mastung to discuss ongoing situation in Balochistan.
The BNP-Mengal party chairman was joined by former senator Sana Ullah Baloch and Barrister Javad, while the President of SCBAP was accompanied by Muhammad Ishaq Notezai, the Vice President of Balochistan.
According to a press release, BNP-Mengal, explained their stance on the situation and reiterated their constitutional right to demonstrate and presented their demands.
During the meeting, Sardar Akhtar Mengal disclosed that a committee representing the Balochistan government had reached out to them. He alleged that it soon became apparent that the committee was lacking mandate required for substantive negotiations.
The BNP-Mengal demanded the release of preventive detainees and withdrawal of detention orders as done in Sindh, official permission to protest in Islamabad.
The SCBAP president emphasized that peaceful protest and dialogue are constitutional rights, demanded Federal and provincial governments to form an authoritative committee for meaningful negotiations. Both sides agreed on further discussions to resolve the crisis democratically.
Finally, the President SCBAP requested that the leadership of BNP-Mengal outline a strategy to reach an acceptable resolution to the ongoing issues. Both sides agreed to hold further meetings, with the President SCBAP vowing to do everything in his power to resolve the issues at hand.
Recent Stories
EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval company EMGEPRON
Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority partner to boost real estate i ..
‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna
CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty
Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..
China launches new satellite on Thursday
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US
UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..
Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCBAP president meets BNP-Mengal leader to address Balochistan issues5 minutes ago
-
Govt ensuring fixed wages to kiln workers: MPA5 minutes ago
-
43 vehicles impounded35 minutes ago
-
All set to observe the 46th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto35 minutes ago
-
671 people assisted by Rescue-1122 during Eid holidays35 minutes ago
-
Cotton to be sown on over 3.5m acres in Punjab: secretary54 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad’s swift response saves lives during Eid55 minutes ago
-
Pakistan denounces Israel's latest military offensive, storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque complex1 hour ago
-
Seven suspects arrested in crackdown1 hour ago
-
International Day for Mine Awareness on April 41 hour ago
-
Shopkeepers fined for overpricing1 hour ago
-
Drug supplier to educational institutions arrested1 hour ago