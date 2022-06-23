UrduPoint.com

SCBAP Seeks Review Against SC's Opinion On Article 63-A

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

SCBAP seeks review against SC's opinion on Article 63-A

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Thursday filed a review petition in the apex court seeking review of the court's May 17 decision on the interpretation of Article 63-A.

The SCBAP named the Federal Government and the Election Commission as parties in the review petition.

The petitioner took the stance that the Supreme Court's interpretation in paragraphs one to three of its order was not in accordance with the letter and spirit, as well as the system of parliamentary democracy, established by the Constitution.

It prayed that opinion should be withdrawn by reviewing the paragraph regarding non-counting of votes of dissident members.

The opinion of the Supreme Court was tantamount to interfering in the constitution as according to Article 63-A, dissident members would be de-seated only, it added.

On May 17, the apex court declared by a majority verdict of three to two that votes cast by legislators in violation of their party's stance must not be taken into account while determining the outcome of a motion since Article 63-A of the Constitution was meant to protect the fundamental rights of a parliamentary party, and not those of defectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy May Government Court

Recent Stories

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Mift ..

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Miftah Ismail

2 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

24 minutes ago
 Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan ..

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan at gunpoint

54 minutes ago
 Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

2 hours ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.