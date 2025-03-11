SCBAP Signs MoU For Healthcare Of Members
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 08:48 PM
The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with M/S Gulf Care Hospital for provision of medical, diagnostic, surgical, emergency, and other healthcare services to SCBAP members
The signing ceremony took place at the SCBAP meeting hall in the Supreme Court of Pakistan building, Islamabad.
Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan, Additional Secretary of SCBAP, and Dr. Zakir Hussain, Managing Director of Gulf Care Hospital, signed the MOU.
Under this MOU, M/S Gulf Care Hospital will offer significant discounts on the services mentioned above. Furthermore, the hospital will provide 24/7 services to SCBAP members and their families.
SCBAP looks forward to strengthening its partnership with M/S Gulf Care Hospital in the future.
