SCBAP Welcomes IHC Decision To Initiate Contempt Proceedings Against Imran

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 08:58 PM

SCBAP welcomes IHC decision to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran

Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon on Monday welcomed the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) for constitution of larger bench to initiate contempt proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon on Monday welcomed the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) for constitution of larger bench to initiate contempt proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had made derogatory remarks against Additional Session Judge (ICT) Zeba Chaudhry, while addressing a public rally on Saturday.

The SCBAP president lambasted the way in which the name of the female judge was hurled publicly was not only offensive and derogatory, but also undermined the dignity and prestige of the entire judicial system.

Imran's conduct also exposed how much he cared about the respect and reverence of honorable judges, he said.

As the apex Bar of the country, the association could not turn a blind eye towards such malicious acts, which undermined the dignity, decorum and prestige of judiciary.

Time and again, it had maintained that everyone was free to express his/her disagreement with the judgment, but no one was free to harm the respect and dignity of the judges, said the press release issued by SCBAP.

It stated that the entire legal fraternity would not allow anyone to sabotage the dignity and repute of state institutions, especially the judiciary, and further demanded to take strict action against those found involved in such contemptuous act, so that no one could dare indulge in such malicious act, ever again.

