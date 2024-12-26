SCBP refutes statements against Judicial Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President of, the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) has strongly condemned the statement issued by representatives of the All Pakistan Lawyers Action Committee and refuted its allegations regarding the meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) that took place on December 21, 2024.

In a written statement issued here Thursday, the President SCBAP said this Association commends and appreciates, the JCP proceedings, which lasted over eight hours and included extensive discussions that resulted in the extension of Constitutional Benches for an additional six months. ‘We reiterate our full support and confidence in the esteemed members of the JCP, its Chairman, and the head of the Constitutional Bench’.

The JCP comprises equal representation from key stakeholders, including the Judiciary and the Legislature. Thus, to doubt their expertise without substantial evidence for petty political gain is unacceptable. We emphasize that the introduction of the 26th Constitutional Amendment has secured the independence of the judiciary, and the formation of Constitutional Benches has significantly reduced the backlog in the Supreme Court, facilitating faster and more effective justice for the public.

The statement from the representatives of the so-called Committee deserves strong condemnation, as it is both unfounded and reprehensible.

Their actions are nothing less than a motivated political campaign aimed to sabotage and politicize the fair and transparent proceedings of the JCP and a failed effort to discredit its esteemed members and the honourable Chairman.

Such factions have a history of tarnishing their institutions. Their attempts to bring disrepute to our own prestigious institutions related to the judiciary, along with hindering the public's access to efficient justice, are deplorable. This divisive behaviour within the legal fraternity is unacceptable. We call on the Pakistan Bar Council to take serious notice of the statements issued by these unelected representatives and enforce strict disciplinary action against them.

Let it be clear that attempts to undermine our institutions, especially those related to the judiciary, will not be tolerated. Such actions for petty political gains must be addressed decisively to prevent further division. We want to make it abundantly clear that the authority to initiate any campaign from any forum of the legal fraternity rests with the elected representatives, not with unelected person(s).

We fully support the supremacy of the Parliament, with the 26th Constitutional Amendment as an integral part of the Constitution, along with all lawful and constitutional developments that follow.