SCBP welcomes transfer of judges to IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) has welcomed the transfer of judges in the Islamabad High Court and said that Article 200 of the Constitution of Pakistan clearly and unequivocally allows the President of Pakistan to transfer a judge from one High Court to another.

In a written statement issued by Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President SCBAP, has stated that SCBAP has always stood for the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary and the supremacy of the constitution and in doing so we welcome and approve the transfer of judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The Executive Committee of this Association has approved the recent transfers to the IHC through circulation.

‘Article 200 of the Constitution is absolutely clear. It allows the President to transfer High Court judges with their consent and after consulting the Chief Justices of both the concerned High Courts and the Chief Justice of Pakistan. We note that the President has exercised this constitutional provision, and the due process for such transfers has been fully adhered to’.

‘On the other hand, Article 194 of the Constitution does not apply here as it solely deals with the oath of High Court judges.

In this instance, the judges are not new appointments to the IHC; rather, they have been transferred under the constitutional provisions.

Needless to mention that the judges recently transferred to the IHC shall retain their seniority from the date of their initial appointments in the High Courts from which they have been transferred.’

‘The IHC, when initially founded, was once regarded as the Federal High Court, ensuring equal representation from all provinces and hailed as a judicial symbol of the federation.

However, over time, that impression had diminished but has now been restored with recent transfers, particularly from smaller provinces such as Baluchistan.’

‘Nevertheless, this is not the first instance where judges from one High Court have been transferred to another. In the IHC alone, there are numerous instances, even among the incumbent judges, who have been transferred from other High Courts.

We believe that the rotation of judges among different High Courts under constitutional provisions is a healthy exercise. It allows the best legal minds to gain exposure in different High Courts, further cementing and strengthening the judiciary while countering any impression of selective justice.’

‘We once again welcome the judges recently transferred to the IHC. In this regard, we categorically disapprove of all criticism on the matter, which, in our view, is undue, unfounded, and politically motivated.’