SCC Batrasi will be elevated to international standards: Sardar Shah Jehan

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Former Minister of State, Member of the Provincial Assembly, and Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Sardar Shah Jehan Yousaf Sunday emphasized the significant role of Scouts Cadet College Batrasi in the education sector. Speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted by the college administration, he stressed the need to enhance the institution’s academic standards to an international level.

He highlighted that cadets from the college, hailing from the Hazara Division, Azad Kashmir, and other parts of the country, are serving in various fields across Pakistan. He asserted that increased attention must now be given to the college to improve its educational standards and provide more opportunities for local talent. He further noted that there is no shortage of talent at the local level in any field.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Commissioner of the Scouts Association, Sarfaraz Qamar Daha, stated that significant efforts are being made to improve the college’s standards.

He highlighted that education is being provided in line with modern advancements, and a phased approach is being adopted for further improvements. A key initiative in this regard is the appointment of a South Korean principal to introduce internationally recognized training standards.

He also mentioned that new, experienced faculty members are being inducted to meet modern educational requirements.

The newly appointed principal from South Korea, Mr. Kim Seong Su, expressed gratitude to the participants and assured them that all necessary measures would be taken to enhance the institution. He pledged that within the next two years, the college would not only become one of the best institutions in Pakistan but also in South Asia.

The event was attended by several political leaders, including Tehsil Nazim Baffa Pakhal Sardar Shah Khan, Tehsil Nazim Mansehra Sheikh Shafi, Tehsil Nazim Balakot Ameer Shah Liaqat Khassana, Saeed Khan, Mian Inayat ur Rehman, and Qazi Sadiq.