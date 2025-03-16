SCC Batrasi Will Be Elevated To International Standards: Sardar Shah Jehan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Former Minister of State, Member of the Provincial Assembly, and Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Sardar Shah Jehan Yousaf Sunday emphasized the significant role of Scouts Cadet College Batrasi in the education sector. Speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted by the college administration, he stressed the need to enhance the institution’s academic standards to an international level.
He highlighted that cadets from the college, hailing from the Hazara Division, Azad Kashmir, and other parts of the country, are serving in various fields across Pakistan. He asserted that increased attention must now be given to the college to improve its educational standards and provide more opportunities for local talent. He further noted that there is no shortage of talent at the local level in any field.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Commissioner of the Scouts Association, Sarfaraz Qamar Daha, stated that significant efforts are being made to improve the college’s standards.
He highlighted that education is being provided in line with modern advancements, and a phased approach is being adopted for further improvements. A key initiative in this regard is the appointment of a South Korean principal to introduce internationally recognized training standards.
He also mentioned that new, experienced faculty members are being inducted to meet modern educational requirements.
The newly appointed principal from South Korea, Mr. Kim Seong Su, expressed gratitude to the participants and assured them that all necessary measures would be taken to enhance the institution. He pledged that within the next two years, the college would not only become one of the best institutions in Pakistan but also in South Asia.
The event was attended by several political leaders, including Tehsil Nazim Baffa Pakhal Sardar Shah Khan, Tehsil Nazim Mansehra Sheikh Shafi, Tehsil Nazim Balakot Ameer Shah Liaqat Khassana, Saeed Khan, Mian Inayat ur Rehman, and Qazi Sadiq.
Recent Stories
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
Major power outage hits Cuba
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious criminal killed in police encounter in Mansehra6 minutes ago
-
SCC Batrasi will be elevated to international standards: Sardar Shah Jehan6 minutes ago
-
Shahid Rind condemns blast near bus on Nushki-Dalbandin Highway6 minutes ago
-
Two held with recovery of fireworks' products in huge quantity6 minutes ago
-
Sameem Orphan Care Pakistan distributes Ramazan packages to 1,000 deserving families in Mardan6 minutes ago
-
NH&MP conducts road safety awareness session for drivers16 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives16 minutes ago
-
CM condemns attack on security forces16 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon urges price control authorities to curb inflation in Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 12 out laws in different operations16 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pays Tribute to Pakistan Army16 minutes ago
-
Consumer Court Haripur releases 10-year performance report16 minutes ago