SCC Conducts Training For Doctors To Treat Post Covid Distress Disorders

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

SCC conducts training for doctors to treat post Covid distress disorders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The day-long training sessions organised by Smile Counselling Centre (SCC) for orientation of doctors to treat stress related disorders of COVID victims concluded here on Thursday.

The sessions were held in Gandhara Medical University and North West Hospital attended by large number of doctors and medical professionals.

Aim of sessions was to impart medical professional with methods and procedures to address distress related disorders of coronavirus victims and to diver their minds from the ordeal they faced during COVID treatment.

The training session was conducted by psychologist of SCC, Javeria Kalsoom and Khola.

