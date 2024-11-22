Open Menu

SCCI Admires Women Role In Nation-building

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SCCI admires women role in nation-building

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum said on Friday that the role of women in country's development could not be overlooked.

Addressing a ceremony, held at the SCCI office in connection with the women entrepreneurs day, he said it was heartening to see that in a city like Sargodha, a large number of women are turning towards entrepreneurship and obtaining membership of the chamber. It showed that women were actively contributing to Pakistan's progress, he added.

He said that no field was now out-of-bounds for women and their achievements and capabilities were remarkable.

The event’s chief guest, Saira Khan, Civil Defence Officer, said in her speech that women worldwide were genuinely striving for development of societies, and the process had now begun in Pakistan, which would set the country on the path to progress.

The chamber's woman members expressed their gratitude to the president and said they would work for the prosperity and welfare of the state.

