SCCI, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Pakistan Army Distribute Food Items
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) In Chaprar, the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation and Pakistan Army, distributed ration packs among 100 flood-affected families.
The initiative aimed to provide immediate relief to the victims of the recent floods, ensuring food security and basic necessities for the affected households.
