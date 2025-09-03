SCCI, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Pakistan Army distribute food items

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) In Chaprar, the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation and Pakistan Army, distributed ration packs among 100 flood-affected families.

The initiative aimed to provide immediate relief to the victims of the recent floods, ensuring food security and basic necessities for the affected households.