Open Menu

SCCI Announces Support For Govt, Armed Forces Of Pakistan Against India Aggression

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 01:20 PM

SCCI announces support for Govt, armed forces of Pakistan against India aggression

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here Friday expressed full solidarity and unwavering support to the government and armed forces of Pakistan against the recent India’s unprovoked aggression.

Fazal Moqeem Khan, President SCCI while speaking at a solidarity function here at the Chamber House strongly condemned the Indian strikes on civilians in Pakistan and AJK.

They highly praised the armed forces of Pakistan for counterattacks and shot down India's five jets and 35 drones.

“Today, Pakistan again faces Indian aggression and our utmost duty, being a one nation and Pakistani to show unity, trust and steadfastness in its own ranks besides all kinds of support to our Govt and brave army”, he said.

The solidarity rally was spearheaded by SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan, Senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, former presidents Haji Muhammad Afzal, Malik Niaz Ahmad, member of the chamber executive committee Aftab Iqbal, Gul Zaman, Shams Rahim, Ishfaq Ahmad, Nadeem Rauf, and others.

Condemning the Indian naked aggression, the speakers termed the missile and drones attacks in parts of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir by killing innocent people including women and children as being against inter-state relations and humanity.

They said the road to peace in South Asia was passing through Kashmir and another war on this lingering dispute would bring disaster for the entire region. They said traders of KP are ready to provide all kinds of support to the Govt and armed forces of Pakistan.

APP/fam/

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

4 minutes ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

23 minutes ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

5 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

14 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

14 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

14 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

14 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

14 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

14 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan