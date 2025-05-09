SCCI Announces Support For Govt, Armed Forces Of Pakistan Against India Aggression
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here Friday expressed full solidarity and unwavering support to the government and armed forces of Pakistan against the recent India’s unprovoked aggression.
Fazal Moqeem Khan, President SCCI while speaking at a solidarity function here at the Chamber House strongly condemned the Indian strikes on civilians in Pakistan and AJK.
They highly praised the armed forces of Pakistan for counterattacks and shot down India's five jets and 35 drones.
“Today, Pakistan again faces Indian aggression and our utmost duty, being a one nation and Pakistani to show unity, trust and steadfastness in its own ranks besides all kinds of support to our Govt and brave army”, he said.
The solidarity rally was spearheaded by SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan, Senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, former presidents Haji Muhammad Afzal, Malik Niaz Ahmad, member of the chamber executive committee Aftab Iqbal, Gul Zaman, Shams Rahim, Ishfaq Ahmad, Nadeem Rauf, and others.
Condemning the Indian naked aggression, the speakers termed the missile and drones attacks in parts of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir by killing innocent people including women and children as being against inter-state relations and humanity.
They said the road to peace in South Asia was passing through Kashmir and another war on this lingering dispute would bring disaster for the entire region. They said traders of KP are ready to provide all kinds of support to the Govt and armed forces of Pakistan.
APP/fam/
