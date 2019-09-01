SCCI annual election campaign in full swing

SIALKOT, Sept 01 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::The campaign for annual election of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) was in full swing currently.

The election of SCCI corporate class will be held on Sept 4 while polling for associate class will be held on Sept 5.

Ittehad Founders Group and Democratic Founders Group were taking part in the fast approaching elections of the SCCI.

The candidates of both the groups had filed their nomination papers for contesting corporate class and associate class elections.