UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI Annual Election Campaign In Full Swing

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:40 PM

SCCI annual election campaign in full swing

SIALKOT, Sept 01 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::The campaign for annual election of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) was in full swing currently.

The election of SCCI corporate class will be held on Sept 4 while polling for associate class will be held on Sept 5.

Ittehad Founders Group and Democratic Founders Group were taking part in the fast approaching elections of the SCCI.

The candidates of both the groups had filed their nomination papers for contesting corporate class and associate class elections.

Related Topics

Election Sialkot Chamber Commerce National University Industry Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Spotlight set to shine on Jiu-Jitsu during Abu Dha ..

1 hour ago

Emirati female doctors complete 1.5 million volunt ..

1 hour ago

Visa-free travel to Paraguay for Emiratis

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uzbekistani President on ..

3 hours ago

Make-A-Wish launches awareness campaign to fulfil ..

3 hours ago

Warsan project to provide 3,866 residential units ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.