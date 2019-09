(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKT, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::The annual general meeting (AGM) of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will be held on Monday at the SCCI office here.

Group leader Riazuddin Sheikh will administer the oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of SCCI in the meeting, said SCCI PRO Tajamal Hussain.