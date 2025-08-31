Open Menu

SCCI, Army Set Up Free Medical Camps

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SCCI, Army set up free medical camps

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with Pakistan Army’s 15-DIV, 8-DIV, and 101-Brigade, is organizing free medical camps in the flood-affected areas of Sambrial, Chaprar, and Zafarwal.

According to the SCCI, these camps will feature experienced medical officers, paramedical staff, and veterinary doctors, who will offer medical treatment to both residents and livestock affected by the floods.

Additionally, the SCCI Med Pharmacy—established by the Sialkot Chamber—will provide free first aid and emergency relief medicines as prescribed by the attending doctors.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan