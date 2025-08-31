SCCI, Army Set Up Free Medical Camps
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with Pakistan Army’s 15-DIV, 8-DIV, and 101-Brigade, is organizing free medical camps in the flood-affected areas of Sambrial, Chaprar, and Zafarwal.
According to the SCCI, these camps will feature experienced medical officers, paramedical staff, and veterinary doctors, who will offer medical treatment to both residents and livestock affected by the floods.
Additionally, the SCCI Med Pharmacy—established by the Sialkot Chamber—will provide free first aid and emergency relief medicines as prescribed by the attending doctors.
