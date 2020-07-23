UrduPoint.com
SCCI Asks KP Govt To Allow Businesses On Weekends

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:52 PM

SCCI asks KP govt to allow businesses on weekends

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the provincial government to allow businesses to operate on Saturdays and Sundays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the provincial government to allow businesses to operate on Saturdays and Sundays.

The demand was made by Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, Shahid Hussain and Abdul Jalil Jan, President, senior vice president and vice president of the chamber in a joint statement issued here on Thursday.

In an effort to facilitate traders, they informed that the Sindh government has allowed businesses and shopping malls to open on weekends, which was an astute step.

So, they said that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should also allow businesses to operate on Saturdays and Sundays to ease difficulties of traders in the province.

Backing the genuine demands of Hotels, Restaurants and Marriage Halls Associations, the SCCI office bearers asked the authorities concerned to give permission for reopening hotels, restaurants, wedding halls and businesses associated with the tourism sector under strict standard operating procedure and precautionary measures.

Furthermore, they maintained that the number of people attached with these businesses and further their closure would lead to increase in poverty and unemployment. They added that the government has allowed opening of other businesses, which was a welcoming step.

Therefore, they said the government should also lift the ban on holding functions in wedding halls, restaurants and businesses related to the tourism industry.

The chamber office bearers viewed that the hotel industry has faced a severe financial crisis due to the prolonged corona lockdown. They feared that if the government couldn't open hotels, restaurants and marriage halls so it would lead to close permanently this industry by 80 percent and would be left thousands of employees and workers jobless, which couldn't be in the best interest of the country.

They said the SCCI has fully supported the genuine demands of the Hotel and Restaurants Association and Marriage Hall Association. They asked the government to give permission to resume businesses across the province 24/7.

