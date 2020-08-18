UrduPoint.com
SCCI Asks Pesco To Ensure Interrupted Power Supply To Industries

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed resentment over the unannounced and excessive electricity loadshedding on industrial and commercial feeders, tripping and low voltage issues.

It asked the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESC) to ensure smooth and uninterrupted power supply to industries and commercial consumers, especially Small Industrial Estate Peshawar.

Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, president of the chamber in a statement here on Tuesday said industries were exempted from electricity loadshedding despite that power outages were carried from 4 to 6 hours by Peshawar Electricity Supply Company in industrial and commercial feeders, which was completely unjust and unfair, couldn't acceptable to them.

SCCI chief complained that the expensive machines, electrical appliances broke down due to tripping, fluctuation, and low voltage.

Besides that, he added, the industrial productivity and process, commercial and business activities had badly affected because of hours-long power outages.

"We have concern over 4 to 6 hours electricity loadshedding on industrial and commercial feeders, which should immediately stop and ensure interrupted electricity supply to industries and commercial consumers", Maqsood Pervaiz said.

The government, he said, had exempted industries from electricity loadshedding but PESCO has completely ignored orders and carried out hours-long power outages on industrial and commercial feeders, which was strongly deplorable and unacceptable, he added.

The chamber president said industrial and commercial activities are adversely affected because of the prolonged coronavirus lockdown so industries and businesses could not afford any other crisis under the prevailing circumstances.

He went on to say that small factories are a prime source for large number employees and poor workers. He feared that if the industries were completely shut down, it would trigger unemployment in the province.

SCCI chief urged the Federal Minister for Water and Power, Umar Ayub and Chief Executive, Pesco Engr Muhamamd Jabbar Khan to issue directives to ensure smooth and uninterrupted electricity supply to all industrial estates, especially Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar.

