SCCI Assures Traders To Take Up Issues With Relevant Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

SCCI assures traders to take up issues with relevant authorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ishaq on Saturday assured the traders community to take up issues with relevant government departments and authorities in an efficient manner.

He gave this assurance during a meeting of Peshawar saddar road traders' belonging to mobile accessories and other businesses which chaired by President of the chamber Muhammad Ishaq here at the SCCI's house.

Delegation of the traders headed by SCCI former executive members Shams Rahim and Zahoor Khan, which had come to the chamber to felicitate Muhammad Iqbal for becoming president of the SCCI for next term.

Shahid Hussain, Senior Vice President, and Ejaz Khan Afridi, Vice President of the chamber along with presidents and office bearers of Peshawar's saddar traders and bazaars associations and unions were present during the meeting.

Ishaq asked traders to identify issues relating to different government departments to raise them in an efficient manner. He assured the issues pertaining to customs and police departments would be taken up with relevant high officials.

Highlighting the significance of China-Pak China Corridor projects, the benefits of the multi-billion Dollars CPEC would be reap by taking proactive initiatives, the SCCI chief vowed. He also reiterated his firm resolve to raise traders' community issues at every forum.

Earlier, members of the delegation apprised the SCCI president about issues of traders attached with mobile accessories, which are mostly relating to police and customs departments.

Talking to launching of a mobile applications on pattern of Punjab, a trader on the occasion urged the SCCI in collaboration with police department should make efforts for early launching of the afore-mentioned mobile application, which is solely purpose to check, trace and prevent sale of stolen mobiles through this applications and safe traders from huge financial losses.

The delegation also urged a meeting with the Chinese ambassador in Pakistan to take up issues with businessmen attached with mobile accessories trade.

Ishaq, while reacting to apprehensions and grievances of the traders' said the SCCI would take up issues with high police and customs officials and resolve issues promptly.

Earlier, Shamsul Rahim, Zahoor Khan, office bearers of bazaars and market and plaza associations formally congratulated to Muhammad Ishaq for taking charge of president of the SCCI.

In a separate meeting, the SCCI executive member Arshad Siddiqi and Aurangzeb headed a delegation of traders, attached with medicine business and felicitated president SCCI Muhammad Ishaq for formally taking charge of his office.

Similarly, in another meeting, former SCCI president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad and executive member Naeem Qasmi also held meeting with President Muhammad Ishaq and congratulated him for formally taking charge of office.

