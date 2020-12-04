SCCI-Authorities to form body for removal of traders' reservation on COVID-19 SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and provincial authorities have agreed to form a joint committee to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures and removal of reservations of traders' community over it.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between SCCI delegation led by its president Sherbaz Bilour with Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Ali Khan here on Friday.

Junaid Altaf, vice president and secretary general of the chamber Sajjad Aziz were present in the meeting.

According to agreement, the proposed committee will consist of members of SCCI, traders' leaders and officials of district administration. The committee will meet once after two weeks to make review on overall situations.

No one can deny the dangers of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, Sherbaz Bilour said while speaking on the occasion. He added that the traders' community has fully adhered with Covid-19 under the prevailing circumstances.

However, he asked the district administration to avoid actions against traders and punish them with heavy fines and sealing shops and markets in case of violating Covid-19 SOPs by the buyer, calling for maintaining dignity of the business community.

SCCI chief went on to say that the sealing of markets, shops, plazas and business hubs, besides imposition of heavy fines, harassment and arrests of traders on pretext of violating Covid-19 SOPs have become major cause of confrontation and gulf between the business community and district administration.

Sherbaz Bilour urged the district authorities to treat the business community with dignity as traders are ready to fully comply with all relevant laws.

He stressed that the congenial atmosphere between businessmen, government and district authorities is essential for boosting businesses and the local economy.

The meeting on the occasion also discussed the problems pertaining to the industries and emphasized the urgent steps to solve them amicably.

Amjad Ali Khan agreed with proposals of the SCCI delegation regarding Covid-19 SOPs, assuring that the district administration shouldn't take any steps, which would cause disrespect to the business community. No discrimination will be allowed with the traders, he vowed.

The senior official furthermore assured that the administration shouldn't arrest and harass traders in case shoppers were violating Covid-19 SOPs.

SCCI chief thanked the commissioner Peshawar for entertaining their proposals and giving assurance for amicable resolution of problems being faced by traders' community.

