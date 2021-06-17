PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and board of Investment (BoI) Islamabad Thursday decided to form a 'joint working group' to resolve the business community's issues and to attract investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including newly merged districts by creating a favorable business climate under prime minister's vision of 'ease of doing business'.

The decision was made during a meeting between SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour, Executive Director General and Additional Secretary of BOI Islamabad, Mukaram Jan Ansari and KPBOIT CEO Hassan Daud Butt here at the chamber house.

Besides, SCCI senior vice president Engineer Manzoor Elahi, former president Haji Muhammad Afzal, former senior vice president Shahid Hussain, former vice presidents Malik Niaz Muhammad Awan, Abdul Jalil Jan, Abidullah Yousafzai, members of the SCCI's executive committee Zahoor Khan, Waqar Ahmad, Shams Rahim, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, SMEDA provincial chief Rashid Aman, senior officials from BoI Islamabad, KPBOIT, a large number of representatives from relevant government authorities, stakeholders, trade bodies, importers and exporters were present during the meeting.

Sherbaz Bilour while speaking on the occasion said KP is lucrative destination for making investment. However, he termed the government's initiatives regarding ease of doing business as insufficient.

He informed that the SCCI in collaboration with relevant government departments, including KPBOIT is making vigorous efforts to attract investments, industrialization, especially resolution of issues of business community in KP.

The SCCI chief emphasized that the business community has played a pivotal role in the economic development of the country. Therefore, he urged the government to take pragmatic steps to facilitate the business community at every level.

He called upon the government to offer a special economic relief package and incentives to attract investment in KP, especially in newly merged tribal districts and provincial administrative tribal areas.

Mukaram Jah Ansari while responding to different queries of the participants said the BoI under PM's vision, was taking practical measures in collaboration with provincial boards of investment to attract investment and create a favorable business environment in the country.

He said the environment is quite favorable for making investment in this region.

However, he acknowledged that the business community has confronted numerous problems owing to complicated laws and cumbersome procedures, which have slowed down industrial, trade and commercial activities in the province.

The senior official informed that BoI in collaboration with KPBOIT is going to launch a programme aimed at facilitating the business community. He assured that they will take every possible step to resolve the issues of the traders.

Ansari disclosed that the government has introduced a new taxation regime for small traders in the fiscal budget 2021-22, according to which, tax returns would be filed on single page, besides access to credit for small and medium enterprises has been made easier through this initiative.

Similarly, the senior official mentioned that the Web Based One Custom (WeBoC) will be replaced with Pakistan Single Window system in order to remove irritants and boost up exports and imports, which is a major step of the government toward bringing EoDB.

Likewise, he informed us that the condition of E and I form for exports will be abolished, which can also help to improve exports.

Earlier, Hassan Duad Butt, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Engineer Manzoor Elahi, Zahoor Khan, Waqar Ahmad, Aftab Hayat, Rashid Aman and others also spoke on the occasion and gave several recommendations for amicable resolution of business community issues.