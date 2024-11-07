SCCI Calls For Abolishment Of Saturday’s Holiday In Government Offices
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 09:58 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fazal Moqeem Khan has urged the government to abolish Saturday’s holiday in government offices to ease difficulties of the business community and facilitate them.
In a statement issued here on Thursday, Fazal Moqeem said due to the closure of government offices and commercial banks on Saturday, the business community has faced severe difficulties, besides trade and economic activities were also being adversely affected.
He was of the view that consumers were paying billions of rupees on the head of capacity charges, which originated in electricity was available additional as compared to demand in the country, even though the energy conservation plan, introduced by the government in 2011, is still implemented.
Moqeem said electricity production has increased during the last 13 years, so there is justification for the implementation of five days working a week.
In this regard, he asked the government to immediately withdraw the notification to abolish Saturday’s holiday and to facilitate the business community.
Fazal Moqeem urged the government to take pragmatic steps for the provision of facilities to the business community and enhance the capacity of trade-related institutions under the vision of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
