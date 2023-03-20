SCCI calls for establishment of proper banking channel to promote regional trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Ishaq called for establishing a proper banking channel and business-to-business contacts to promote mutual trade between Pakistan and Central Asian countries.

Similarly, he emphasized that the provincial government should take initiative to simplify the visa issuance process and launch direct cargo flights between regional countries.

Ishaq informed that SCCI has planned to organize 'Trade Fair' in three central Asian countries very shortly, expressing the hope that the events would play a pivotal role in improving bilateral trade between Pakistan and regional states.

The SCCI chief was speaking to Pakistan's designated Ambassador to Tajikistan, Muhammad Saeed Sarwar here at the chamber's house on Monday.

Ejaz Khan Afridi, Vice President of the chamber, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz and Ammar Ansari and others were also present in the meeting.

Ambassador-Designate to Tajikistan, Saeed Sarwar told the meeting that the government is keen to promote bilateral trade with central Asian states, and the private sector, business community have played a vital role in this regard.

Sarwar said the government has always made practical steps to facilitate cross-border trade.

He said Tajikistan is a brotherly Islamic country and they would make vigorous efforts to bring the Pak-Tajik business community closer to each other.

Essentially, he said pragmatic steps would be taken in consultation with the business community to resolve all issues in the way of bilateral trade with regional countries.

Ishaq linked Pakistan's economic future through bilateral trade with the central Asian states and African countries.

He noted that mutual trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan is very low, which needs to be improved at an optimal level.

On the occasion, the SCCI president suggested setting up a permanent Pakistan's trade bazaar in Tajikistan, a proper banking channel, and taking on board stakeholders for the amicable resolution of all issues, making policies flexible relating to visa and cross-border trade so that the mutual trade volume between Pakistan and regional countries will be enhanced.

Saeed Sarwar agreed with the proposals of SCCI president Muhammad Ishaq and assured that proactive measures would be taken in light of the chamber's recommendations to boost bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Earlier, the SCCI vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz and Ammar Ansari gave a number of proposals for the removal of hurdles in the way of Pak-Tajikistan trade and enhancing the bilateral trade volume between the two countries.