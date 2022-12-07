SCCI calls for framing sustainable economic policies with consultation of stakeholders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Ishaq underscored the need for framing sustainable policies in consultation with business community and stakeholders to revive economy, industry and business and trade.

"Country's economic future has been associated with trade with Central Asian Republic and African countries," Ishaq stressed while responding to various queries that were made by members of a delegation of 35th Mid-career Management Course of the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad here at the chamber's house on Wednesday.

Ms Seemi A Khan, a senior faculty member/Directing Staff NIM Islamabad headed the delegation of senior officers.

The SCCI senior vice president Shahid Hussain, former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, former vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, executive members, Laal Badshah, Manawar Khurshid, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Kashif Amin, Naeem Qasmi, Minhajuddin, Waqar Ahmad, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Zahoor Khan, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Ihsanullah, Fazal Wahid, Saddar Gul, Abidullah Yousafzai, along with traders, industrialists, importers and exporters were present.

Ishaq briefed the participants on the occasion through his multi-media presentation regarding origin, history, importance, future plan and vision of the chamber and initiatives that had been made so far for promotion of business, industry, trade and economy.

He disclosed the SCCI 2.0 vision/programme will be formally unveiled next month, which aims to upgrade the chamber as per growing modern needs through digitization, capacity building, improving technical skills of workers and resolving business community through use of modern tools/ways.

In response to a query, the chamber's president stressed the need of enhancing trade with central Asian republics and brotherly Muslim countries.

We have initiated measures to improve and strengthen relation with CARs and friendly-Muslim states in this regard, he elaborated. He added joint exhibitions will be held shortly under a comprehensive plan for bilateral trade promotion.

Ishaq eulogized the KP business community for its resilience, which had continued its businesses despite fragile security.

He, however, added that businessmen are faced with enormous difficulties due to prevailing law and order situations and have received extortion calls and letters.

To another question, the SCCI chief explained that they have started gathering data and figures regarding industries, utilizing rich natural resources like gas, mine, mineral, agriculture, marble, etc through use of geo-mapping and geo tagging.

The chamber's president thanked the delegation for visiting the chamber. While directing staff/senior faculty member Ms Seemi A Khan also spoke on the occasion and thanked the SCCI chief for his warm hospitality.