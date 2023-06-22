SCCI calls for implementation of business-friendly policies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi called for the implementation of business-friendly policies on a permanent basis to revive businesses and industries and ailing the country's ailing economy.

He was addressing participants of the 33rd Senior Management Course of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad here during their visit to the chamber's house on Wednesday.

Ijaz Afridi said the role of bureaucracy is framing policies and their implementation is pivotal so they should consult the business community and relevant stakeholders during the formulation of the economic policies.

The under-training senior officials from various departments were led by Directing Staff NIM Islamabad Zoobaia Masood.

Through a multimedia presentation, the under-training NIM Islamabad participants were briefed about the SCCI's history, origin, objectives, targets/plans, future projects and other key initiatives for the promotion of businesses and industrialization, etc.

Ijaz Khan Afridi, acting president, former senior officio of the chamber and others responded elaborately of various queries raised by the NIM Islamabad participants, mostly relating to Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, Transit trade, Gems and mineral development, law and orders, rapid de-industrialization.

Senior office bearers of the chamber said potentials exist to boost up bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and transit trade to Central Asian republic countries.

The speakers mentioned that the non-removal of apprehensions of the business community on the Afghan Transit Trade Agreement, inconsistency in policies and lack of joint mechanism and strategy were the main hindrance to the improvement of bilateral trade between the two neighbouring countries as well as trade with rest of the regional states.

Members of the business community pointed out investment opportunities in the gems, marble and mineral sectors and suggested different proposals in this regard, urging the senior officers of the departments concerned to make it part of policies.

The speakers called for bringing reforms in the tax system and implementation of business and industry-friendly policies.

The participants termed high power, gas tariffs and rising prices of petroleum products, poor law and order situation as the main reason behind the rapid closure of industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the occasion, the speakers explained the reasons for increasing informal trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and gave proposals for converting into formal and documented trade between the two neighbouring countries.