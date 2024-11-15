SCCI calls for inclusive electricity tariff relief for SMEs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) In the light of recent announcements regarding the winter relief package for industries, President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Khawaja Yasir Qayyum, called for an inclusive approach in extending electricity tariff relief to Pakistan's Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as well.

He, while talking to media men said that this measure is essential to ensure equitable economic growth and enhanced industrial productivity across all sectors.

President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum emphasized that a flat electricity tariff should be applied uniformly across industries, removing conditionality that currently limit access to relief for SMEs and emerging businesses. “A consistent and accessible electricity tariff for all industrial units, without a minimum consumption condition, would greatly support SME growth and new industrial ventures,” he stated.

He further elaborated that current stipulations such as requiring 100,000 units of previous consumption to qualify for the Rs26 per kWh rate put smaller enterprises at a disadvantage, impeding their ability to contribute meaningfully to national growth and exports. “The backbone of our economy, SMEs, should be enabled to grow and compete on a level playing field with larger enterprises,” he added.

The SCC&I President also reiterated concerns regarding Pakistan’s high electricity tariffs and policy rates, noting that these have been significant barriers to business sustainability.