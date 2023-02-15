SCCI calls for revamping of institutions to promote industrialisation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Muhammad Ishaq stressed the need for revamping of relevant public sector institutions to promote industrialization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The chamber president asked the government to take pragmatic steps for resolution of issues that were creating hurdles in industrialisation in the province.

Muhammad Ishaq made these remarks while talking to Provincial Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Amir Sultan Tareen during his visit to the chamber house here on Wednesday.

Ejaz Khan Afridi, Smeda provincial chief Rashid Aman, the senior officials of the industries department, including AD M. Jamil Khan, Economic Advisor Munir Gul, Director General Iftikhar Ahmad, and Deputy Director IC&T Peshawar Wajid Aman were present during the meeting. The SCCI chief called for taking proactive steps to resolve industrialists' problems on priority grounds.

Furthermore, he demanded that special incentives and facilities be extended to the business community/manufacturers in order to realise the dream of industrialization. Ishaq apprised the secretary industries that industrialists were highly perturbed because of 'unnecessary' actions and issuance of notices by authorities concerned, which "has forced them to shift the production units to other provinces.

" Amir Sultan Tareen while giving full assurance to resolve business community/industrialists issues on priority basis said that practical steps had been taken for industrialisation, and bringing reforms in the relevant subordinate institutions of the industries department in the province. The senior official said the government was providing all facilities and incentives to boost up industrialisation.

He went on to say that the business community had played a pivotal role in economic prosperity and development of the country.

Amir Sultan, on the occasion asked the business community to generously contribute to funds set up for devastating earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

Ishaq said the chamber would make full efforts to convince members to extend maximum donations in the funds.

Earlier, the SCCI chief apprised the secretary industries about business community/industrialists reservations about 'unwarranted' actions, issuance of notices and enforcement of 'anti-industries' policies by authorities concerned.

The chamber president asked for prioritizing revival of industries, trade, businesses and export to bring economic stability and get rid of Pakistan from depending on foreign aid and make it an economically 'self-reliant' country.