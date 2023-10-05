Open Menu

SCCI Calls For Signing FTAs With Regional Countries To Further Improve Mutual Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq stressed the signing of free trade agreements (FTAs) with neighboring countries to further enhance regional trade.

The chamber president said the country’s economy would be stabilized by enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and exports to Central Asian Republics.

He urged the government to take pragmatic steps to remove hurdles in the way of cross-border trade.

Fuad Ishaq expressed these views during a meeting with PAJCCI Coordinator and former senior vice president Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, former vice president Abdullah Yousafzai, Pakistan Tea Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Muhammad Ashfaq, Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Group Leader, Naeem Butt, Chairman Iqbal Khan, Chitrali Bazar Association General Secretary Ihsanullah, former executive member and Chitral Union Peshawar leader Fahad Amin led delegation, All Pakistan Agriculture Produce Traders Federation Malik Ali Sohni, Khyber Ice Manufacturing Association, along with Imtiaz Ali, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Nadeem Rauf, Ishtiaq Muhammad, and others.

Ijaz Khan Afridi, the chamber’s vice president was also present at the meeting.

The delegations of traders, industrialists, exporters, and importers extended heartfelt felicitations to President SCCI Fuad Ishaq and expressed their best wishes and hope that he would play a role in the resolution of the business community issues.

Fuad Ishaq in his views on the occasion said SCCI will draft a proposal for the promotion of regional trade and send it to the relevant government authorities.

In light of these recommendations, he said efforts would be made to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, transit trade, and onward to the Central Asian Republic and the country’s exports.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community was mostly dependent on mutual trade with Afghanistan and other regional countries, which are being faced with numerous problems.

The SCCI’s president urged the government and relevant authorities to take practical steps to facilitate cross-border trade.

Fuad Ishaq suggested allowing trade with Afghanistan, China, and Iran in Pakistani rupee instead of Dollars to improve the bilateral trade and exports and bring economic prosperity and development to the country.

The chamber’s chief assured the business community to take up their issues with relevant authorities and would make vigorous efforts to resolve them on priority grounds.

He said SCCI believes in the selfless service of the business community, which is their sole platform and it always plays a vital role in the resolution of issues.

He promised that they would make efforts to get a special incentive for the terrorism-affected business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

