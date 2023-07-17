Open Menu

SCCI Calls For Steps To Promote Furniture Industry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) acting president, Ijaz Khan Afridi on Monday called for pragmatic steps to promote the furniture industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a ceremony of the three-day Pakistan Furniture Expo in Peshawar, Ijaz Afridi said that the furniture industry has played a pivotal role in economic development and enhancement of the country's export, which should be lifted up at an optimal level.

Afridi said huge potential exists to make investments in the furniture sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SCCI's acting chief said the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced various difficulties due to current economic turmoil and other issues.

Therefore, he urged the department concerned to take serious steps for the resolution of businessperson issues attached to the furniture industry.

Like other sectors, he said the furniture industry was not only contributing to economic development but had an important role in improving the country's exports.

Ijaz Afridi who was accompanied by the chamber's secretary general Sajjad Aziz and others said the business community has always supported the national economy in difficult circumstances.

So, he stressed that traders' issues should be resolved on priority grounds.

Later, the SCCI's acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi visited various stalls set up in the furniture exhibition and praised arts/designs and high-quality furniture.

On the occasion, Ijaz Afridi also distributed certificates among the participants of the furniture exhibition.

