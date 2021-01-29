SCCI calls for withdrawal of conditions on Afghan bonded goods transporters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed concern over imposition of new condition which showing mandatory a valid passport and visa for drivers who were carrying Afghanistan bounded goods consignments via Torkham border.

In a statement issued here on Friday, SCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Manzoor Elahi said that the Interior Ministry had made necessary a valid passport for drivers and cleaners, transporting goods vehicles to Afghanistan via Torkham border from February 20 and issued instructions to border management in this regard.

He said the decision couldn't be in the best interest of Pakistan and Afghanistan and the business community on both sides of the border, which should withdraw immediately.

SCCI SVP said that the bilateral trade volume between Pak-Afghan is currently standing at less than one billion Dollar and if the government couldn't review its policies regarding trade with Afghanistan, the volume would witness a further plummet.

Manzoor Elahi reminded the Afghan Transit Trade Agreement (ATTA) 2010, which is likely to be expired by February 11, 2021 and the progress on signing new ATTA agreement wasn't appeared yet.