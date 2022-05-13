UrduPoint.com

SCCI, CBP Agree To Work Jointly For Resolving Traders' Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 06:30 PM

SCCI, CBP agree to work jointly for resolving traders' issues

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Cantonment Board Peshawar have agreed to work jointly for amicable resolution of trading community issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Cantonment Board Peshawar have agreed to work jointly for amicable resolution of trading community issues.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between traders delegation led by SCCI president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad with Chief Executive Aamir Rasheed here at cantonment board office, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

The traders' representative delegation consisted of Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Waqar Zaki, Siraj Afridi, Zahoor Khan, Nisar Ahmad and others. Officials concerned were present during the meeting.

Hasnain Khurshid on the occasion lauded the Cantonment board Peshawar initiatives and ongoing development projects and beautification plan.

The delegation apprised the CEO Cantt Board Peshawar regarding issues of the trading community of Saddar Bazar Peshawar. On which, the CEO has assured the delegation for their amicable resolution and also issued instructions on spot in this regard.

The participants demanded the reduction in the ratio of professional tax in Peshawar saddar while removing the concrete block near Imambargah (Hussainia Hall) Saddar to ensure smooth traffic flow on the interior Saddar road.

The traders asked the Cantonment Board Peshawar to take measures for functionalizing CCTV cameras, effective actions against encroachment and parking mafia, besides cleanliness and sprinkling water on roads.

The delegation urged expansion of the entry point/route near United Plaza and identification of two separate locations for motorbike parking lots.

The CEO was informed that the issue of Deans Centre Saddar Peshawar was under consideration with cantonment board Peshawar so efforts should be expedited to resolve the issues immediately.

CEO Aamir Rasheed agreed with proposals of SCCI chief and rest member of the delegation and said the Cantonment Board Peshawar is fully committed to facilitate the trading community at every level.

He assured that they would take every possible step to facilitate and resolve business community issues on priority basis.

Later, the SCCI president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad thanked the CEO Cantonment Board Peshawar Aamir Rasheed for giving assurance to take prompt steps toward resolution of the traders' issues.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Business Water Road Traffic Saddar Chamber Commerce Afridi Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he, Tareen had warned ‘neutrals’ of economic tailspin if con ..

33 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks report from ministry in ..

Islamabad High Court seeks report from ministry information in cases regarding j ..

17 seconds ago
 Musk puts $44 bln Twitter deal 'temporarily on hol ..

Musk puts $44 bln Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold', shares slide

47 minutes ago
 Four held with hashish,weapons:

Four held with hashish,weapons:

19 seconds ago
 Mongolian president calls for efforts to secure fo ..

Mongolian president calls for efforts to secure food supply, security

20 seconds ago
 Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal reviews arrangeme ..

Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal reviews arrangements for anti-polio drive

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.