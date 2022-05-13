SCCI, CBP agree to work jointly for resolving traders' issues

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Cantonment Board Peshawar have agreed to work jointly for amicable resolution of trading community issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Cantonment Board Peshawar have agreed to work jointly for amicable resolution of trading community issues.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between traders delegation led by SCCI president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad with Chief Executive Aamir Rasheed here at cantonment board office, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

The traders' representative delegation consisted of Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Waqar Zaki, Siraj Afridi, Zahoor Khan, Nisar Ahmad and others. Officials concerned were present during the meeting.

Hasnain Khurshid on the occasion lauded the Cantonment board Peshawar initiatives and ongoing development projects and beautification plan.

The delegation apprised the CEO Cantt Board Peshawar regarding issues of the trading community of Saddar Bazar Peshawar. On which, the CEO has assured the delegation for their amicable resolution and also issued instructions on spot in this regard.

The participants demanded the reduction in the ratio of professional tax in Peshawar saddar while removing the concrete block near Imambargah (Hussainia Hall) Saddar to ensure smooth traffic flow on the interior Saddar road.

The traders asked the Cantonment Board Peshawar to take measures for functionalizing CCTV cameras, effective actions against encroachment and parking mafia, besides cleanliness and sprinkling water on roads.

The delegation urged expansion of the entry point/route near United Plaza and identification of two separate locations for motorbike parking lots.

The CEO was informed that the issue of Deans Centre Saddar Peshawar was under consideration with cantonment board Peshawar so efforts should be expedited to resolve the issues immediately.

CEO Aamir Rasheed agreed with proposals of SCCI chief and rest member of the delegation and said the Cantonment Board Peshawar is fully committed to facilitate the trading community at every level.

He assured that they would take every possible step to facilitate and resolve business community issues on priority basis.

Later, the SCCI president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad thanked the CEO Cantonment Board Peshawar Aamir Rasheed for giving assurance to take prompt steps toward resolution of the traders' issues.