SCCI celebrates Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday arranged a flag hoisting ceremony to mark Independence Day.

The event was by Leader Businessmen Forum, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, President SCCI, Fuad Ishaq, Senior Vice President SCCI and other office bearers.

On the occasion, glowing tributes were paid to forefathers for their struggle and sacrifices for a separate motherland.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers vowed to follow golden principles of founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and to work for the prosperity and development of the country.