SCCI Chairman Stresses Practical Steps For Economic Growth
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Chairman Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Shamim Aftab Thursday called upon the government to support economic growth by reducing the policy rate by 500 basis points.
While talking to the media, she said that a substantial reduction in the policy rate would not only stimulate economic activities but also benefit the government at large. She said that timely action would mark a notable improvement in national economic stability and demonstrate effectiveness of the recent policy measures.
She said the Consumer price Index (CPI) for November 2024 had already reduced to 4.
9 per cent year-on-year (YoY), compared to 7.2pc in the previous month. She said the actual inflation rate had outperformed all predictions and the positive development was a testament to the diligent efforts of the economic planners and the resilience of the business community.
The SCCI chairman also said: "we remain committed to supporting policies that foster economic growth, stability and prosperity for all. We will continue to work closely with the government, industry stakeholders and international partners to sustain and build upon these gains."
