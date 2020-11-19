UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI Chief Asks Young Entrepreneurs To Adopt Modern Techniques For Business Promotion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

SCCI chief asks young entrepreneurs to adopt modern techniques for business promotion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, president Sherbaz Bilour has asked the young entrepreneurs and new business startups to adopt modern techniques and information technology to promote their handicrafts and manufacturing products using modern techniques.

Sherbaz Bilour stated this while chairing a meeting of the SCCI Standing Committee on youth entrepreneurs here at the chamber house on Thursday.

Chairman of the committee, Sanan Sethi, former senior vice president Engr Saad Khan Zahid, former vice president Haris Mufti, the committee vice chairman Asad Ishfaq, young business people and new business startups were present in the meeting.

A youth leader on the occasion, through a multimedia presentation informed the participants about the initiatives taken for development of young entrepreneurship, welfare and guidance for new business startups.

The participants made a demand for setting up a business facilitation centre for young entrepreneurs to guide them through any difficulties they might face in starting their news businesses.

SCCI president urged the government to take steps for making ease of doing business for young businesspersons. Furthermore, he stressed the need for serious efforts for development information and digitization, which would help to bring economic stability through modern tools.

Terming the youth a prime source of development and radiant future of the country, Sherbaz Bilour said the government should extend financial assistance to youngsters and take steps for their capacity building, so it will be fruitful to bring economic prosperity and development in Pakistan.

He fully agreed with the proposals and recommendation of the youth leaders and emphasized the youth to come up with a comprehensive, viable, working and good business plan so it will ensure grants or financial assistance from relevant government departments, authorities and international monetary institutions.

SCCI former SVP, Engr Saad Khan Zahid, ex-vice president Haris Mufti and the committee chairman Sanan Sethi also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Young Guide Chamber Commerce Mufti From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Current account surplus rose further to $382 milli ..

13 minutes ago

US charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan calls on COAS G ..

37 minutes ago

Ohood Al Roumi receives Vice President of UAE Spor ..

41 minutes ago

Begum Parveen Sarwar inaugurates hepatitis camp at ..

17 minutes ago

ADCG reviews performance of Rescue 1122

17 minutes ago

PHP Multan region gets seven new vehicles: SP PHP

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.