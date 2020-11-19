SCCI chief asks young entrepreneurs to adopt modern techniques for business promotion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, president Sherbaz Bilour has asked the young entrepreneurs and new business startups to adopt modern techniques and information technology to promote their handicrafts and manufacturing products using modern techniques.

Sherbaz Bilour stated this while chairing a meeting of the SCCI Standing Committee on youth entrepreneurs here at the chamber house on Thursday.

Chairman of the committee, Sanan Sethi, former senior vice president Engr Saad Khan Zahid, former vice president Haris Mufti, the committee vice chairman Asad Ishfaq, young business people and new business startups were present in the meeting.

A youth leader on the occasion, through a multimedia presentation informed the participants about the initiatives taken for development of young entrepreneurship, welfare and guidance for new business startups.

The participants made a demand for setting up a business facilitation centre for young entrepreneurs to guide them through any difficulties they might face in starting their news businesses.

SCCI president urged the government to take steps for making ease of doing business for young businesspersons. Furthermore, he stressed the need for serious efforts for development information and digitization, which would help to bring economic stability through modern tools.

Terming the youth a prime source of development and radiant future of the country, Sherbaz Bilour said the government should extend financial assistance to youngsters and take steps for their capacity building, so it will be fruitful to bring economic prosperity and development in Pakistan.

He fully agreed with the proposals and recommendation of the youth leaders and emphasized the youth to come up with a comprehensive, viable, working and good business plan so it will ensure grants or financial assistance from relevant government departments, authorities and international monetary institutions.

SCCI former SVP, Engr Saad Khan Zahid, ex-vice president Haris Mufti and the committee chairman Sanan Sethi also spoke on the occasion.