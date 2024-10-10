SCCI chief calls for provision of uninterrupted power, gas supply to business hubs, industries

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fazal Moqeem Khan has emphasized the need for uninterrupted electricity and gas supply with full pressure on business hubs and industries in the province.
Talking to the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Saleem Ikram during his visit to the chamber, Fazal also called upon the government to adopt business-friendly policies and took measures to provide relief to the business community, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a frontline province where running businesses and industries is a great challenge.
Fazal Moqeem said the private sector has an important role in the economic development and prosperity of the country and providing employment, so it is very important to solve their problems.
SCCI chief noted that the total production of natural gas in KP was 500 mmcfd, which he said was more than its requirement, but the businesses and industries, particular, the gas was not being supplied with full pressure to the CNG stations due to which the business community was facing a lot of difficulties.
Fazal Moqeem expressed concern over the increase of ‘Dabba stations across in the city and demanded the local administration to take effective action against them.
Speaking on the the DC congratulated the newly elected cabinet of SCCI on their victory in the chamber’s election and assured to solve the problems and difficulties related to business and trade.
Sarmad Saleem said he was well aware of all the difficulties faced by the business community and assured that the government was taking steps for the improvement and development of business and trade in the province.
He proposed that the chamber and the local administration should jointly start a special skill development program, on which the SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan fully agreed and assured all possible cooperation in this regard.
Fazal Moqeem emphasized the establishment of close coordination and liaison between the SCCI and his office so that the problems of the business community would be resolved in a timely manner.
During the meeting, Senior Vice President of SCCI Abdul Jalil Jan, Vice President Shehryar Khan, Imtiaz, President Gul, Faiz Rasool, Fazal Wahid and Ishtiaq Muhammad and others were also present.
