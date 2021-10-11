SCCI chief calls for removal of hurdles in Pak-Afghan mutual trade

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad has urged the government to take pragmatic steps to remove hurdles in way of Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and central Asian Republics in order to enhance the country's exports and boost up the national economy.

Speaking to different delegations of traders, importers and exporters here at the chamber house on Monday, Hasnain Khurshid feared that the continuous depreciation of Pakistani rupee against Dollar, coupled with declining exports would prove detrimental for the local economy.

The chamber senior vice president, Imran Khan, was present during the meeting.

A delegation was led by Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, vice president Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) , president of Customs Clearing Agents Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter and former senior vice president SCCI, while second delegation headed by All Pakistan Furniture Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter president Ejaz Ali Khan.

Hasnain Khurshid noted that the county's economy is rapidly declining owing to instability in economic policies, as a result of that the business community has faced severe hardships, which should be reviewed in the best interest of the community.

The SCCI chief urged the government to announce a special incentive and relief package for Covid-19 hit business community so it can pave the way to play their continuous role in economic development of the country as well as mitigate the sufferings of importers and exporters.

Earlier, PAJCCI vice president Zia ul Haq Sarhadi apprised the SCCI president about issues and impediments that were hampering bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and onward trade with central Asian Republics. He, on the occasion, gave a number of proposals and recommendations for their amicable resolution.

Similarly, the furniture association provincial president Ejaz Ali Shah briefed the chamber president about issues being faced by businessmen, factory owners and manufacturers attached to the furniture industry in the province. He urged the government to take proactive measures to address all those issues.

Hasnain Khurshid assured the visiting delegation that their issues would be resolved on a priority basis by effectively taking up with relevant government institutions and bodies.

He said the chamber has believed in selfless and indiscriminate services to the business community as it had always played a pivotal role in the resolution of the business community and vowed that efforts would be sustained in future as well to address community issues on a fast-track basis.

Earlier, the visiting delegations formally congratulated president SCCI Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad and presented him bouquets as well.