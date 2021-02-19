UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI Chief Calls For Retaining `Tax-Free' Status Of NMDs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

SCCI chief calls for retaining `Tax-Free' status of NMDs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Sherbaz Bilour has called for retaining status of 'tax-free' zone of the newly merged tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued here on Friday, SCCI president said exemptions from all kinds of taxes to newly merged tribal districts was essential for economic prosperity and development of the whole province as well as bringing further improvement in national economy.

He noted that the collection of taxes from merged tribal districts is contrary to government's commitment towards uplift of the erstwhile- Fata region, which had adversely suffered by the prolonged wave of terrorism and extremism.

The development of merged tribal districts and underprivileged can play a vital role in stabilizing the national economy, he stressed.

He noted there were abundant mineral and natural resources available in newly merged tribal districts, which should be properly tapped to strengthen the country's economy.

Sherbaz Bilour urged the government to retain status of tax-free zone for the tribal districts by following its commitments.

The chamber president emphasized that special incentives should be announced for merged tribal districts and underprivileged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to uplift them as compared to other parts of the country.

Furthermore, he called upon the government to increase the share of tribal regions and allocate Rs100billion funds for the merged tribal districts in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award as per previous commitments.

SCCI chief demanded for taking concrete steps for establishment of special economic zones in merged tribal districts to create more job opportunities and uplift on sound footings.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Job Chamber Commerce All From Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

14 minutes ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

22 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

23 minutes ago

Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punj ..

1 minute ago

Efforts afoot to revive sports at school level, sa ..

1 minute ago

Reds smash Waratahs in Super Rugby AU season opene ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.