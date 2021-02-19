SCCI chief calls for retaining `Tax-Free' status of NMDs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Sherbaz Bilour has called for retaining status of 'tax-free' zone of the newly merged tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued here on Friday, SCCI president said exemptions from all kinds of taxes to newly merged tribal districts was essential for economic prosperity and development of the whole province as well as bringing further improvement in national economy.

He noted that the collection of taxes from merged tribal districts is contrary to government's commitment towards uplift of the erstwhile- Fata region, which had adversely suffered by the prolonged wave of terrorism and extremism.

The development of merged tribal districts and underprivileged can play a vital role in stabilizing the national economy, he stressed.

He noted there were abundant mineral and natural resources available in newly merged tribal districts, which should be properly tapped to strengthen the country's economy.

Sherbaz Bilour urged the government to retain status of tax-free zone for the tribal districts by following its commitments.

The chamber president emphasized that special incentives should be announced for merged tribal districts and underprivileged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to uplift them as compared to other parts of the country.

Furthermore, he called upon the government to increase the share of tribal regions and allocate Rs100billion funds for the merged tribal districts in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award as per previous commitments.

SCCI chief demanded for taking concrete steps for establishment of special economic zones in merged tribal districts to create more job opportunities and uplift on sound footings.