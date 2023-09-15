Open Menu

SCCI Chief Calls For Simplification Of Tax System

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2023 | 06:22 PM

SCCI chief calls for simplification of tax system

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) acting president, Ijaz Khan Afridi urged the government and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take further steps to simplify the taxation system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) acting president, Ijaz Khan Afridi urged the government and Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to take further steps to simplify the taxation system.

Addressing an awareness seminar on 'Tax Management System and E-filing of Returns' jointly organised by SCCI and Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, FBR here on Friday, he called for broadening of existing tax base and bringing more people under the net instead of further burdening the taxpayers.

He viewed traders are backbone of the country's economy so they should be facilitated, especially by simplifying the taxation system for them, which would help to achieve the set revenue collection for the fiscal year.

During the training session, Deputy Commissioner, RTO Peshawar Riaz Ahmad and IT expert Asif Ali Shah informed the participants regarding reforms in the existing taxation system that had been made by FBR, particularly bringing more ease in submission of returns through the E-filing system.

RTO officials said prosperity and development of the business community was a guarantee of economic stability.

They added that the country could only run through the support of the business community, therefore, possible steps should taken to facilitate them and bring simplification in the taxation system.

Riaz Ahmad said FBR was an earning institute for the country, which has conducted actions for collection of taxes under the relevant laws.

He clarified that it doesn't mean that FBR took actions to add to the miseries of the taxpayers.

The senior official said RTO Peshawar was providing services to taxpayers under a one-window operation.

Riaz Ahmad said the country's economic prosperity depends on collection of revenue through taxes.

Therefore, he urged the participants that they should create awareness about FBR that this institution only carried out actions for tax-collection according to relevant laws.

Later, the RTO Peshawar IT expert, Asif Ali Shah through his comprehensive multi-media presentation briefed participants regarding reforms in taxation system and procedure for E-filing of returns.

Other speakers include SCCI executive members Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Qurat Ul Ain, Waqar Ahmad and Naeem Butt, Aftab Iqbal, Ihsanullah, Saddar Gul, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Aqib Khan, Shahrukh also spoke on the occasion and gave a number of suggestions for bringing reforms in existing taxation system.

Earlier, SCCI acting Chief Ijaz Afridi thanked RTO Peshawar for organising such an informative session on tax management system and E-filing of returns.

He hoped that the training session would be beneficial for the traders' community and remove difficulties in filing returns.

Related Topics

Peshawar Business Saddar Chamber FBR Commerce Afridi Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s Department of Agriculture and Lives ..

Sharjah&#039;s Department of Agriculture and Livestock launches 2nd phase of dev ..

12 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) terminates NAB amendments; rest ..

Supreme Court (SC) terminates NAB amendments; restores all cases

4 minutes ago
 Torkham border reopening after nine-day hiatus hai ..

Torkham border reopening after nine-day hiatus hailed

4 minutes ago
 Faisalabad division to be made smoke free: commiss ..

Faisalabad division to be made smoke free: commissioner

4 minutes ago
 UAE and China’s Hainan Province sign multiple de ..

UAE and China’s Hainan Province sign multiple deals to boost cooperation in pr ..

26 minutes ago
 Bilawal urges ECP to swiftly announce election dat ..

Bilawal urges ECP to swiftly announce election date amid economic concerns

34 minutes ago
NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre publishes commemorative ..

NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre publishes commemorative book celebrating its early yea ..

41 minutes ago
 IGCF 2023 concludes its activities; highlights sol ..

IGCF 2023 concludes its activities; highlights solutions to tackling resources a ..

41 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues decree on administrative fines fo ..

UAQ Ruler issues decree on administrative fines for maritime violations

42 minutes ago
 FBISE partners with Hong Kong Exam Assessment Auth ..

FBISE partners with Hong Kong Exam Assessment Authority to expand education scop ..

40 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy meets officials, investors fro ..

Minister of Economy meets officials, investors from China, Hong Kong

56 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Secretary-General of Shang ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan