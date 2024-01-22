SCCI Chief Demands Compensation For Affected Traders’ Of Peshawar’ Saddar Fire
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 08:33 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Fuad Ishaq was highly saddened over the horrific fire that broke out at Peshawar’s Time Centre and demanded that the provincial government immediately announce compensation for the affected traders’ community.
In a joint statement issued here on Monday, Fuad Ishaq, president, Sanallah Khan, senior vice president and Ijaz Khan Afridi, vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and members of the chamber’s executive committee said that this horrific fire in Time Centre Peshawar quickly engulfed 200 shops and small counters of mobiles, accessories and batteries, which completely gutted.
They expressed high grief and sorrow over monetary loss, worth millions of rupees to the trader's community and asked the present interim provincial government to immediately announce special financial assistance.
The SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq and members of his cabinet praised the efforts of rescue teams of Pak-Army, Air Force, Cantonment board and Rescue 1122 in timely conducting operations and dousing massive flames and preventing mass-scale losses.
He said the business community has already faced difficulties owing to the prevailing scenario.
He said difficulties of traders would be further added after this horrific fire incident, which occurred in Time Centre in Peshawar’ Saddar.
The SCCI chief made a kind appeal from the provincial government and authorities concerned to ensure every possible financial assistance to the affected traders of Time Centre Peshawar because they have provided jobs for many families.
Fuad Ishaq said the SCCI stands with the affected traders of Time Centre Peshawar in their challenging situation and expressed full sympathy with them.
The SCCI chief and other members of his cabinet vowed that the chamber would raise voice for the affected traders for relief and compensation at every forum and no stone would be left unturned to provide them compensation for the huge financial losses.
