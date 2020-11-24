SCCI chief for cementing mutual trade, economic ties between Pakistan & Turkmenistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sherbaz Bilour has stressed the need for further strengthening trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamvo. Engr Manzoor Elahi, however, senior vice president and Junaid Altaf, vice president and Faiz Muhammad Faizi, former president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry were present in the meeting, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the both sides agreed to make joint efforts to remove obstacles in the way of bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries, besides taking benefits from each other's experience by exchange of trade delegations, establishment of business to business contacts and launch of joint ventures and projects.

Sherbaz Bilour suggested that Turkmenistan should make efforts to capture Pakistan markets, wherein Gwadar and Karachi sea ports were existed.

SCCI chief viewed that Turkmenistan can easily export raw material to manufacturing units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa via Afghanistan, whereas match and other important producing items can make export easier there.

He continued that Turkmenistan is highly rich in petroleum products, so it is a great opportunity for Pakistan that it can export petroleum commodities from Turkmenistan on cheap and in a short span of time.

Sherbaz Bilour observed that the demand of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and diesel is growing in Pakistan, so it can also gain advantage to safe foreign exchange reserves.

He urged Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to allow import of diesel from Turkmenistan under the prevailing circumstances, which could be beneficial for Pakistan.

Sherbaz Bilour invited the Turkmenistan companies to make investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa potential sectors, including hydel power generation, mine and mineral, marble, match, handicraft and others.

Later, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Molamov agreed with proposals and recommendation of SCCI chief Sherbaz Bilour and said his country is keen to further strengthen trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

He emphasized that Pakistan and Turkmenistan businessmen should take each other's experiences and play a role in improving trade ties by launching joint ventures and projects in multi-sectoral areas.