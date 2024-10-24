SCCI chief for optimal facilitation of small industries in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan on Thursday said small industries are the backbone of economic growth and needed facilitation at an optimal level.

The SCCI chief called for abolishment of property tax on small manufacturing units in Peshawar and resolution of their issues on priority basis. Besides establishment of new industrial estate, he stressed the existing small industrial estates should be upgraded on modern lines as well.

Fazal Moqeem was addressing a delegation and members of Small Industrial Estate (SIE) Association Kohat Road Peshawar during a visit to Managing Director of the Small Industrial Development board (SIDB) Habibullah Arif here at the chamber house.

Deputy Managing Director SIDB Engr Zulfiqar Ali Sahibzada, DMD Nauman Fayyaz and Incharge Industrial Park Peshawar (IPP) Ateequr Rehman were accompanied by the Managing Director of the SIDB.

The meeting attended by senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, former president SCCI Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, former SVP Imran Khan Mohmand, member of the chamber executive committee Aftab Iqbal, Saifullah, Ashfaq Ahmad and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, former EC member Affaf Ali Khan,

On the occasion, SIDB MD and other officials through a multimedia presentation briefed participants about Industrial Park Peshawar and invited investors to take benefit from this project.

Officials said the new industrial park Peshawar would be equipped with modern facilities and it is a great opportunity for investors to make investments.

SIE Association president Waheed Arif Awan, former president Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz and others apprised officials about issues in Small Industrial Estate Kohat Peshawar and stressed the need for proactive steps to resolve industrialists’ problems.

A documentary was also featured on the occasion, through which SCCI role, main objectives, welfare initiatives for business community and future plans and projects highlighted.

Fazal Moqeem welcomed the establishment of new Industrial Park Peshawar and called for provision of all facilities to attract investment. The SCCI chief also asked for ensuring all facilities in the existing small industrial estate Kohat Peshawar. Moqeem said business, trade and export were next to nil, while 2 percent Infrastructure Development Cess was imposed on export from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that also adversely affected export proceeds from the province.

The chamber president asked the provincial government to withdraw 2 percent cess on export immediately and take pragmatic steps for promotion of business, trade and export and facilities to small industrialists.

Earlier, the SIDB Managing Director Habibullah Arif and officials congratulated the newly elected cabinet of the SCCI.

