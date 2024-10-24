SCCI Chief For Optimal Facilitation Of Small Industries In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan on Thursday said small industries are the backbone of economic growth and needed facilitation at an optimal level.
The SCCI chief called for abolishment of property tax on small manufacturing units in Peshawar and resolution of their issues on priority basis. Besides establishment of new industrial estate, he stressed the existing small industrial estates should be upgraded on modern lines as well.
Fazal Moqeem was addressing a delegation and members of Small Industrial Estate (SIE) Association Kohat Road Peshawar during a visit to Managing Director of the Small Industrial Development board (SIDB) Habibullah Arif here at the chamber house.
Deputy Managing Director SIDB Engr Zulfiqar Ali Sahibzada, DMD Nauman Fayyaz and Incharge Industrial Park Peshawar (IPP) Ateequr Rehman were accompanied by the Managing Director of the SIDB.
The meeting attended by senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, former president SCCI Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, former SVP Imran Khan Mohmand, member of the chamber executive committee Aftab Iqbal, Saifullah, Ashfaq Ahmad and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, former EC member Affaf Ali Khan,
On the occasion, SIDB MD and other officials through a multimedia presentation briefed participants about Industrial Park Peshawar and invited investors to take benefit from this project.
Officials said the new industrial park Peshawar would be equipped with modern facilities and it is a great opportunity for investors to make investments.
SIE Association president Waheed Arif Awan, former president Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz and others apprised officials about issues in Small Industrial Estate Kohat Peshawar and stressed the need for proactive steps to resolve industrialists’ problems.
A documentary was also featured on the occasion, through which SCCI role, main objectives, welfare initiatives for business community and future plans and projects highlighted.
Fazal Moqeem welcomed the establishment of new Industrial Park Peshawar and called for provision of all facilities to attract investment. The SCCI chief also asked for ensuring all facilities in the existing small industrial estate Kohat Peshawar. Moqeem said business, trade and export were next to nil, while 2 percent Infrastructure Development Cess was imposed on export from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that also adversely affected export proceeds from the province.
The chamber president asked the provincial government to withdraw 2 percent cess on export immediately and take pragmatic steps for promotion of business, trade and export and facilities to small industrialists.
Earlier, the SIDB Managing Director Habibullah Arif and officials congratulated the newly elected cabinet of the SCCI.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA opens Lower Topa Park for general public2 minutes ago
-
Dawat-e-Islami’s relief efforts for conflict-hit Gaza continuously underway: Attari2 minutes ago
-
Governor calls for collective efforts to eliminate polio2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on World Polio Day highlights role of healthcare professionals in eradication initiatives2 minutes ago
-
PM for using technology to improve tax, revenue collection2 minutes ago
-
AJK celebrates founding anniversary of state govt with traditional zeal, fervor22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs administration to focus on upcoming polio drive to achieve targets22 minutes ago
-
District administration committed to facilitate health organizations: DC22 minutes ago
-
Rs. 8 lakh smuggled cigarettes seized, man arrested22 minutes ago
-
Seven arrested for illegal hunting22 minutes ago
-
Roundtable discussion on character mastery held at QAU22 minutes ago
-
AJK's 77th emergence anniversary celebrated32 minutes ago