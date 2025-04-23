SCCI chief for pragmatic steps to enhance bilateral trade with CARs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan on Wednesday underlined the need for proactive steps to enhance bilateral trade and transit trade with neighbouring countries and the Central Asian republics (CARs).

He was addressing during a session titled “The Future Trade and Commerce Relationship with Central Asian Republics” organized by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Institute of Regional Study Peshawar here at chamber house.

Emphasizing on pragmatic and sustainable measures to remove hurdles and address issues allied with mutual trade and transit trade, SCCI chief said the importance of KP/Peshawar is a golden gate for trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics.

Vast opportunities are available to strengthen bilateral trade relations with neighbouring and regional countries, Moqeem noted, and called for fully capitalizing these available potentials to enhance bilateral trade and transit trade and to improve export and national economy.

The chamber president called for establishment of business to business contacts, exploiting each other's potentials, experiences, and investment avenues through joint ventures to improve bilateral trade, transit trade between regional states.

Session was attended by SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, Chairman SCCI Standing Committee on Afghan-CARs Transit Trade and former president Faiz Mohammad Faizi, Chairman SCCI standing Committee on Afghan-CARs Bilateral Trade promotion and former senior vice president Shahid Hussain, PAJCCI senior vice president, former SVP and executive member Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, executive member Saifullah Khan, Ishanullah, Naeem Qasmi, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan, officials and representatives of IRS Peshawar, traders, industrialists and importers and exporters.

Dr Iqbal Khalil, chairman of the IRS through his a detailed multi-media presentation briefed the house about potentials and avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and transit with Central Asian Republics through joint ventures in potential sectors.

A strong historic, religious and cultural bond establishes between Pakistan and Central Asian Republics, IRS senior official informed, adding that significance of Pakistan in the whole region is very high owing to Gawadar port, strong banking channels, natural resources, especially our country's geo-political position in the region.

Khalil said prospects are brighter to enhance bilateral and transit trade with regional countries, stating that opportunities for investors are available in oil, natural gas, electricity, renewable energy projects along with mining, minerals and other important sectors, which should be fully exploited on a reciprocal basis.

The senior IRS official highlighted the importance of the TAPI gas pipeline, Trans Afghan Railways and CASA-1000 project and asked Pakistani investors to take full benefits from these projects.

Other speakers including Faiz Mohmmad, Shahid Hussain and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi also spoke on the occasion and briefed the house comprehensively about cross border trade, especially transit trade with CARs, ground realities, problems, and current scenario.

Participants said besides opportunities, there are a number of issues that are impeding bilateral trade and transit trade with regional countries.

They, however, stressed the revision on policies and resolution of bilateral and transit-trade related issues on a permanent basis.