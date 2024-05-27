Open Menu

SCCI Chief For Putting Gemstones Sector On Modern Lines To Enhance Foreign Exchange

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM

SCCI chief for putting gemstones sector on modern lines to enhance foreign exchange

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq on Monday said the gemstones sector was a prime source for enhancement of country’ export and foreign exchange and stressed that it was need of the hour to put this important sector on modern lines.

The SCCI chief demanded pragmatic steps towards financial assistance of the traders attached with the gemstones sector.

Fuad Ishaq was addressing an opening ceremony of a two-day Gemstones and Mineral Show organized by Gemstones Traders Association here.

He assured the chamber will take up issues of gemstones traders with the government and relevant authorities and try to resolve them at the earliest.

The event was attended by the SCCI senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, the Gemstone Traders Association president Haji Murad Tajak, Haji Dost Muhammad, other office bearers, a large number of traders associated with Gemstone Sector.

After inaugurating the Gemstones Show, Fuad Ishaq visited various stalls set up during the exhibition wherein traders briefed him about importance and quality of various kinds of gemstones, and their demand internationally and export.

Gemstones traders on the occasion demanded a lasting and amicable solution to all their issues to earn huge foreign exchange through enhancing export of gemstones and stabilizing the economy and promoting the gemstone sector.

Fuad Ishaq responding to various demands of the traders assured that the chamber will take up issues of gemstone traders with Civil Aviation Authority, airport, custom and other authorities and would make all out efforts to resolve all problems that have been faced by the traders, amicably.

The SCCI president asked the gemstones traders association to submit all issues in writing to the chamber so that these issues could soon be taken up with relevant authorities.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Exchange Saddar Chamber Turkish Lira Commerce Afridi Event All Government Industry Airport

Recent Stories

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

33 minutes ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

33 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

40 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

2 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

2 hours ago
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

4 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

5 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan