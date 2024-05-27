SCCI chief for putting gemstones sector on modern lines to enhance foreign exchange

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq on Monday said the gemstones sector was a prime source for enhancement of country’ export and foreign exchange and stressed that it was need of the hour to put this important sector on modern lines.

The SCCI chief demanded pragmatic steps towards financial assistance of the traders attached with the gemstones sector.

Fuad Ishaq was addressing an opening ceremony of a two-day Gemstones and Mineral Show organized by Gemstones Traders Association here.

He assured the chamber will take up issues of gemstones traders with the government and relevant authorities and try to resolve them at the earliest.

The event was attended by the SCCI senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, the Gemstone Traders Association president Haji Murad Tajak, Haji Dost Muhammad, other office bearers, a large number of traders associated with Gemstone Sector.

After inaugurating the Gemstones Show, Fuad Ishaq visited various stalls set up during the exhibition wherein traders briefed him about importance and quality of various kinds of gemstones, and their demand internationally and export.

Gemstones traders on the occasion demanded a lasting and amicable solution to all their issues to earn huge foreign exchange through enhancing export of gemstones and stabilizing the economy and promoting the gemstone sector.

Fuad Ishaq responding to various demands of the traders assured that the chamber will take up issues of gemstone traders with Civil Aviation Authority, airport, custom and other authorities and would make all out efforts to resolve all problems that have been faced by the traders, amicably.

The SCCI president asked the gemstones traders association to submit all issues in writing to the chamber so that these issues could soon be taken up with relevant authorities.

APP/vak