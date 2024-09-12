SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir attended an online meeting with Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir attended an online meeting with Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD).

The meeting was organised by the Pakistan Commercial Counselor in the UAE, focusing on enhancing cooperation and exploring business opportunities between Pakistan and the UAE.