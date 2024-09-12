SCCI Chief Holds Online Meeting With Sharjah RUWAD
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 07:41 PM
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir attended an online meeting with Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD)
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir attended an online meeting with Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD).
The meeting was organised by the Pakistan Commercial Counselor in the UAE, focusing on enhancing cooperation and exploring business opportunities between Pakistan and the UAE.
Recent Stories
FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members
IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops
Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for livestock cards
Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers ove ..
IMO Secretary General calls on PM
ADC visits girls high school to review educational issues in Gwadar
Punjab Police strengthening provincial border check posts: IG Punjab
Commissioner visits peripheral localities to inspect polio vaccination drive
Classes start at DMC university campus
Governor Kundi takes action against sale of universities land in KP
SCCI fears cess levy to end export, flight operations, cargo service from KP
Japanese envoy Mitsuhiro calls on Governor Sindh, discusses bilateral relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members5 minutes ago
-
IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops13 seconds ago
-
Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers over demise of mother16 seconds ago
-
IMO Secretary General calls on PM17 seconds ago
-
ADC visits girls high school to review educational issues in Gwadar19 seconds ago
-
Punjab Police strengthening provincial border check posts: IG Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits peripheral localities to inspect polio vaccination drive5 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi takes action against sale of universities land in KP5 minutes ago
-
SCCI fears cess levy to end export, flight operations, cargo service from KP5 minutes ago
-
Japanese envoy Mitsuhiro calls on Governor Sindh, discusses bilateral relations18 minutes ago
-
Sikh community has special respect for Hazrat Mian Mir (R.A): Ramesh Arora18 minutes ago
-
PTA blocked 465 mobile SIMs in Katcha areas: Shaza Fatima18 minutes ago