Open Menu

SCCI Chief Inaugurates Facilitation Desk For Provision Of Grant To SMEs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM

SCCI chief inaugurates Facilitation Desk for provision of grant to SMEs

Fuad Ishaq, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday inaugurated a Facilitation Desk for provision of a grant to small and medium scale businesses and industries announced by International Organization of Migration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Fuad Ishaq, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday inaugurated a Facilitation Desk for provision of a grant to small and medium scale businesses and industries announced by International Organization of Migration.

The initiative aims to facilitate business community regarding availing of a cash grant of International Organization of Migration (IOM) for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), said in a statement here.

It is mentioned here that the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN body, has announced a cash grant for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through their Enterprise Development Fund (EDF).

This grant is for business expansion, boosting productivity and especially creating jobs.

President of the WCCI Peshawar Azra Jamshed, members, women entrepreneurs, members of the business community and others were present on the occasion.

Fuad Ishaq, President SCCI in his remarks on the occasion appreciated the IOM and asked small scale businesses and industries to take full benefit from this grant.

He said SCCI has always been on the front foot for safeguarding interests of small and medium enterprises and will keep on supporting this important sector of the economy.

The chamber president said Federal and provincial governments take pragmatic steps for ease of doing business and provision of interest-free loans to the business community.

Later in the day, members of the business community visited the chamber house wherein officials of IOM briefed them about the procedures for availing cash grant for launching of small businesses and industries.

Officials on the occasion said a grant up to Rs5million will be given to more than 120 SMEs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They furthermore said grants will be available for companies and the business community affected by war or natural disasters in various trades, aimed at reviving and promoting these businesses.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Business Enterprise Jamshed Chamber Women Commerce From Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

2 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

2 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

2 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

2 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

2 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

2 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan