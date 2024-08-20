SCCI Chief Inaugurates Facilitation Desk For Provision Of Grant To SMEs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Fuad Ishaq, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday inaugurated a Facilitation Desk for provision of a grant to small and medium scale businesses and industries announced by International Organization of Migration
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Fuad Ishaq, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday inaugurated a Facilitation Desk for provision of a grant to small and medium scale businesses and industries announced by International Organization of Migration.
The initiative aims to facilitate business community regarding availing of a cash grant of International Organization of Migration (IOM) for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), said in a statement here.
It is mentioned here that the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN body, has announced a cash grant for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through their Enterprise Development Fund (EDF).
This grant is for business expansion, boosting productivity and especially creating jobs.
President of the WCCI Peshawar Azra Jamshed, members, women entrepreneurs, members of the business community and others were present on the occasion.
Fuad Ishaq, President SCCI in his remarks on the occasion appreciated the IOM and asked small scale businesses and industries to take full benefit from this grant.
He said SCCI has always been on the front foot for safeguarding interests of small and medium enterprises and will keep on supporting this important sector of the economy.
The chamber president said Federal and provincial governments take pragmatic steps for ease of doing business and provision of interest-free loans to the business community.
Later in the day, members of the business community visited the chamber house wherein officials of IOM briefed them about the procedures for availing cash grant for launching of small businesses and industries.
Officials on the occasion said a grant up to Rs5million will be given to more than 120 SMEs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
They furthermore said grants will be available for companies and the business community affected by war or natural disasters in various trades, aimed at reviving and promoting these businesses.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held1 hour ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication2 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas2 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank2 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif2 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank2 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister2 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body2 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea2 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi2 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA2 hours ago
-
Lawlessness will not be tolerated: Musadik Malik2 hours ago